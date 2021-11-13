IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 215,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,266. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

