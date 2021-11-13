IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.40. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.68. 857,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.12.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.