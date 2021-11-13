Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter valued at $11,713,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
