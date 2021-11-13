Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter valued at $11,713,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

