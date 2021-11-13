Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.81% of ManpowerGroup worth $116,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,150,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 115,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $103.43 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.