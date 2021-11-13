Invesco Ltd. Purchases 452,609 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $108,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.48 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

