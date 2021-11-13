Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $119,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

BJ stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

