Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126,333 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $114,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 467.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 199,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

