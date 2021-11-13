Invesco Ltd. Acquires 6,559 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $110,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 175,041 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,929 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $89.93 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

