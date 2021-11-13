Invesco Ltd. Acquires 316,090 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Fortive worth $121,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $18,401,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortive by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.