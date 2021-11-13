Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Up 1.2%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 9,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 71,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.