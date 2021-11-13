Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.30. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intrusion stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Intrusion worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

