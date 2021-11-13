Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ITP opened at C$26.15 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$20.73 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$462.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at C$985,210.61.

ITP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

