Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

IIP.UN opened at C$17.49 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

