International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.21. The firm has a market cap of £313.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 70.90 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

