Intercure (INCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

INCR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 663,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05. Intercure has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

