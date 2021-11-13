Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 611,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 million, a P/E ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 1.82. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Intellicheck worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

IDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

