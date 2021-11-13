Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Intapp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,832. Intapp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

