Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intapp updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

INTA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,355. Intapp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

