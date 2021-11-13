Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $3,942,900.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE IBP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.70. 163,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,944. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 211,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 268,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

