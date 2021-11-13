Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $315,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

NSIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,877. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

