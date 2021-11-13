Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
