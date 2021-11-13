Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $1,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 57.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.