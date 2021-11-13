Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 10,728 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $1,696,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.35.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at about $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $12,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 54.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

