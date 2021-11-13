Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $978,842.19 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $978,842.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
