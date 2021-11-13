Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $978,842.19 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $978,842.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

