Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells $16,198.60 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $16,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

