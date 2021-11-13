Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells $16,198.60 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $16,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
