Insider Selling: Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Sells 78,498 Shares of Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SIEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 988,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

