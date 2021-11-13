Insider Selling: Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Sells 8,549 Shares of Stock

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WTTR opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $64,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $82,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.