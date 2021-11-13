Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP Sells 5,598 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $166.83. The stock had a trading volume of 235,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,448. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

