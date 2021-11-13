Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $698,025.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $654,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $680,050.00.

Penumbra stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.43. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.07, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

