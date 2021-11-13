Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $800,474.20 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23.

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60.

On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03.

On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90.

Shares of MPWR opened at $561.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $563.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.