Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells 12,017 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,314. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.