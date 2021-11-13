Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells 12,017 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,314. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

