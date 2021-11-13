Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $27,838.72 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Douglas N. Armer sold 644 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $21,168.28.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 367,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 255.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

