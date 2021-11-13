Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $1,744,750.80 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

