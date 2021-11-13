Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AXON opened at $170.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.81. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
