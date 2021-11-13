Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 101,800 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $3,163,328.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $2,122,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $2,841,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $1,965,825.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.

NYSE APP traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,074. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $178,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

