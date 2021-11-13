Insider Buying: PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 172,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,432. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $837.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Amundi bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 399.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

