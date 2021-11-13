Insider Buying: HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Insider Acquires 181,466 Shares of Stock

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) insider David Di Pilla acquired 181,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,774.39 ($183,410.28).

David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, David Di Pilla acquired 2,698,735 shares of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,983,332.86 ($2,845,237.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

