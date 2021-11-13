Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 2,107 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,107 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAT stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 39.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 568,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,422 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

