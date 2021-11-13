InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 175,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 216,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

IPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$146.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.20.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

