Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Shares Up 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. 18 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 37.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

