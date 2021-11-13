Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

Innospec has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Innospec to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of IOSP opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. Innospec has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King decreased their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innospec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Innospec worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

