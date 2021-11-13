Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFSUF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.