Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.50 ($50.00).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.