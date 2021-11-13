Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

