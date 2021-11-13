Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $49.99.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
