indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Raised to $22.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

