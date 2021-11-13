indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. indie Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
