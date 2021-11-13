IMV (TSE:IMV) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on IMV to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.40. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$5.86.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.