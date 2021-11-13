Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 158.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

