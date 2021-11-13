Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $29.35

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $28.51. Immuneering shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 796 shares.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

