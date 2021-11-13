IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. IMI has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

