Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 10.8%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 2,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $22,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.